JMM MP slams NDA over adjournment after cash found on Congress MP's seat

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MP Mahua Maji criticised the ruling NDA government at the Centre, calling it ironic that the government appears unwilling to run the House, as it adjourned proceedings following the discovery of a wad of Rs500 notes on the seat of Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi. Mahua Maji remarked, "It is ironic that members who attend Parliament leave their purses and belongings on their chairs, and anyone can access the seats of other members. There are no rules to prevent this. If money is found there, CCTV footage could easily be checked. Every day, various items, including pens, are found in the House. This should not have been turned into an issue. Abhishek Manu Singhvi himself said he never brings significant amounts of money to the House."

She added, "He said he carries only Rs500 in his pocket. Considering his profession, he can easily earn far more in a single day. Why would he leave such a small amount on a chair? The ruling government clearly lacks real issues to address. They are unwilling to work or run the House, adjourning proceedings on such a flimsy excuse." Congress sources on Friday suggested that the recovery of currency notes from Singhvi's seat was a "ploy to distract attention" from the Adani issue.

"Carrying Rs50,000 in one's pocket is not a crime. Congress leaders have met Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, requesting an investigation into the matter by any agency or even the formation of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC)," party sources said. Earlier today, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar informed the House about the incident, stating that security officials discovered the cash during a routine anti-sabotage check.

"I hereby inform the members that during the routine anti-sabotage check of the chamber after the adjournment of the House yesterday, a wad of currency notes was recovered by security officials from seat number 222, which is presently allotted to Abhishek Manu Singhvi, elected from the state of Telangana. The matter was brought to my notice, and I ensured that an investigation is underway," Dhankhar stated. (ANI)

