France stands firm against Mercosur deal
French Trade Minister Sophie Primas reaffirmed France's opposition to the EU-Mercosur trade agreement, stating that the deal only binds the European Commission, not member states.
Primas pledged to resist its next stages, citing concerns over environmental and agricultural effects. France's stance highlights the hurdles the pact faces in gaining EU-wide approval.
