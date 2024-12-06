Left Menu

Was not invited for Fadnavis' swearing-in, but good wishes to my 'friend': Cong leader Patole

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 06-12-2024 19:35 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 19:35 IST
Was not invited for Fadnavis' swearing-in, but good wishes to my 'friend': Cong leader Patole
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Friday claimed he was not invited for the oath taking ceremony of new Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, but said he expects his ''friend'' to work for the overall development of the state.

Patole listed his own expectations from the BJP-led government and these included announcement of a loan waiver for farmers.

Chief Minister Fadnavis and his two deputies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar took oath on December 5 (Thursday) at a grand ceremony in Mumbai, ushering in the Mahayuti 2.0 government.

Patole, speaking with reporters in Nagpur, maintained he did not get any invitation about the oath ceremony otherwise he would have attended the event.

''However, my friend has become the chief minister and good wishes to him,'' he said.

Both Patole, a former BJP MP, and Fadnavis hail from the Vidarbha region of eastern Maharashtra.

Notably, no major leader from the opposition, including Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray, NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar and Patole, were present at the swearing-in ceremony in the Azad Maidan.

Patole said he expects the new government to tame inflation, resolve issues faced by farmers and youths and fulfil promises made to soyabean and cotton farmers.

The Congress leader said he hopes under the leadership of Fadnavis, Maharashtra progresses at fast pace in the next five years.

Patole asked the chief minister to stand firm on his assurance of not allowing contract-based recruitments in government and fill nearly 2 lakh vacant posts in different departments.

He also demanded more Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses for rural areas of the state.

Patole said the Fadnavis government should improve the law and order situation in Maharashtra and make it a drugs-free state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024