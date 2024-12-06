Left Menu

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 06-12-2024 21:13 IST
Working towards fulfilling promises made to J-K people: CM Omar
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday said his government is working towards fulfilling the promises made to the people with a steadfast commitment to preserving the distinct identity of the region.

Abdullah, who is the vice president of the National Conference, made these comments while chairing a working committee meeting with the party's provincial functionaries at the NC headquarters Nawa-e-Subha here.

''The civilian government is diligently working towards fulfilling the promises outlined in the (party's election) manifesto, with a steadfast commitment to preserving the distinct identity of the region,'' he said.

The meeting discussed critical party issues and urgent public concerns, an NC spokesperson said.

Abdullah emphasised the government's ''steadfast'' dedication to tackling the developmental challenges of the past decade, ''with a strong focus on preserving the unique identity of the region''.

He made it unequivocally clear that there can be no trade-off between the progress of the Jammu and Kashmir region and the dignity of its people and that both must advance hand in hand, the spokesman said.

The chief minister reiterated his pledge to work tirelessly for the welfare of the people, vowing to remain steadfast in addressing public grievances and advancing the restoration of statehood and the region's overall development.

