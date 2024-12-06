Left Menu

CEC Kumar laments urban apathy on polling days

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2024 21:41 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 21:41 IST
CEC Kumar laments urban apathy on polling days
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Friday lamented that voters in cities continue to avoid turning up at polling stations on election days while those in Jammu and Kashmir and Naxal-affected areas come out in large numbers to exercise their franchise.

He also credited the nearly 1.5 crore polling personnel with ensuring the smooth conduct of elections in the country.

Polling booth officers were on Friday awarded NDTV's 'Indian of the Year' award.

Speaking on the occasion, Kumar said while Jammu and Kashmir, Manipur and Naxal-affected areas have witnessed high turnout, ''people in cities do not vote''.

He said despite the poll body's efforts, voters in Bengaluru in Karnataka and Gurugram in Haryana did not turn up in large numbers at the polling stations.

Colaba in Mumbai, Maharashtra, he said, registered the lowest turnout in the just-held state Assembly polls.

The EC has been flagging the issue of low polling in urban centres.

In the past, it has been seen that urban voters tend to club weekends with the polling day holiday for getaways and skip voting.

''But I am sure, urban apathy and youth apathy will also be taken care of in times to come,'' Kumar said.

He said the Indian voter is very mature and issues in the country will continue to be settled by ballot, not bullet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024