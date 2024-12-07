Left Menu

Turkish, US foreign ministers discuss Syria, source says

Reuters | Istanbul | Updated: 07-12-2024 02:48 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 02:48 IST
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed Syria with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday and Fidan said the Syrian government should enter dialogue with the opposition and initiate a political process, a foreign ministry source said. Fidan said in the phone call that all actors in the region should play a constructive role and that terrorist organisations should not be allowed to benefit from the chaotic environment in Syria, the source said.

Measures should also be taken to prevent chemical weapons possessed by the Syrian government from becoming a risk for the region and that it was important for humanitarian aid to reach the region, Fidan was also cited as saying.

