Left Menu

Strain in Indo-Bangladesh Ties Amid Rising Minority Unrest

Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray criticizes the Indian government for inaction amid rising violence against Hindus in Bangladesh. The unrest follows the arrest of a Hindu activist and subsequent violent protests. India's Foreign Secretary is set to visit Bangladesh for talks as tensions escalate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-12-2024 16:48 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 16:48 IST
Strain in Indo-Bangladesh Ties Amid Rising Minority Unrest
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray has voiced strong criticisms against the central government, urging them to tackle the violence faced by Hindus in Bangladesh. Addressing the media, Thackeray questioned what actions India's leadership is taking, suggesting they are more focused on provoking unrest domestically rather than addressing international concerns.

In a significant diplomatic move, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri is set to visit Bangladesh on December 9 for discussions with his counterpart. The Ministry of External Affairs announced the planned Foreign Office Consultations amid mounting tensions between the two nations over recent attacks on minority communities in Bangladesh.

The unrest intensified following the detention of Chinmoy Krishna Das on charges of sedition for raising a saffron flag above the national flag. His arrest provoked protests, leading to fatal clashes in Chittagong. The situation escalated with further arrests, including two ISKCON monks.

The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council has condemned charges against over 70 minority lawyers and journalists, alleging the cases are fabricated to suppress news on Chinmoy Krishna Das. The Indian government has expressed its concern over the rising violence and the targeting of minorities in Bangladesh to Dhaka.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024