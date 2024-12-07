Strain in Indo-Bangladesh Ties Amid Rising Minority Unrest

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray has voiced strong criticisms against the central government, urging them to tackle the violence faced by Hindus in Bangladesh. Addressing the media, Thackeray questioned what actions India's leadership is taking, suggesting they are more focused on provoking unrest domestically rather than addressing international concerns.

In a significant diplomatic move, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri is set to visit Bangladesh on December 9 for discussions with his counterpart. The Ministry of External Affairs announced the planned Foreign Office Consultations amid mounting tensions between the two nations over recent attacks on minority communities in Bangladesh.

The unrest intensified following the detention of Chinmoy Krishna Das on charges of sedition for raising a saffron flag above the national flag. His arrest provoked protests, leading to fatal clashes in Chittagong. The situation escalated with further arrests, including two ISKCON monks.

The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council has condemned charges against over 70 minority lawyers and journalists, alleging the cases are fabricated to suppress news on Chinmoy Krishna Das. The Indian government has expressed its concern over the rising violence and the targeting of minorities in Bangladesh to Dhaka.

(With inputs from agencies.)