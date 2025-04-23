India to withdraw its military attaches from Pakistan: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.
India to withdraw its military attaches from Pakistan: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Cabinet Committee on Security decides to close Integrated Check Post at Attari with immediate effect: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.