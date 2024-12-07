Diplomacy Calls: Navigating Global Conflicts with Innovative Approaches

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has urged for more innovative and participative diplomacy in the face of ongoing global conflicts. Speaking at the Doha Forum, Jaishankar noted the shift towards negotiation realities amid the Russia-Ukraine war, underscoring the need for proactive diplomatic efforts.

Addressing the impact of conflict in the Gulf and Mediterranean regions, Jaishankar emphasized the challenges faced by countries, including India, in terms of rising costs for oil, fertilizers, and shipping. He advocated for a collective diplomatic approach to navigate the complex landscape of international relations.

Highlighting India's role, Jaishankar described efforts to engage both Russia and Ukraine in dialogue, stressing the importance of articulating the interests of the Global South. He also addressed recent comments made by US President-elect Donald Trump regarding BRICS currency, reaffirming India's stance against de-dollarization.

