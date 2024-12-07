US Domestic News Highlights: From Syria to the White House

The latest updates from the U.S. include the Tice family's continued hope for journalist Austin Tice's survival, over 12 years since his disappearance in Syria. Debra Tice shared her confidence on his well-being at a gathering, which was later followed by a meeting at the White House.

President Biden's unexpected pardon of his son Hunter is attributed to changing circumstances, as recent developments have reignited calls for broader judicial clemency. Meanwhile, the NYPD's pursuit of a gunman behind the targeted shooting of UnitedHealth CEO Brian Thompson progresses after the critical 48-hour mark.

President-elect Trump remains steadfast in backing Pete Hegseth for the Pentagon, amidst critique, as the formation of his crypto policy and potential cancellation of USPS electric vehicle contracts signal substantial policy shifts. Concurrently, federal and appellate courts have upheld significant rulings regarding Alex Jones' defamation verdict and TikTok's operational constraints in the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)