Rebel Offensive Gains Momentum: Insurgents Encircle Damascus
Syrian insurgents have advanced to the Damascus suburbs in a rapid offensive, capturing major cities. Opposition forces, led by Hassan Abdul-Ghani, have launched the final stage of their campaign, surrounding the capital. Activists report insurgents are active in suburbs like Maadamiyah and Daraya.
In a swift escalation of Syria's ongoing conflict, opposition insurgents have pushed their offensive into the suburbs of Damascus, dramatically shifting the power dynamics within the country.
According to Rami Abdurrahman of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the rebels are currently operational in key areas such as Maadamiyah, Jaramana, and Daraya. Saturday marked a significant movement as opposition fighters continued their advance from eastern regions to Harasta near Damascus.
Commander Hassan Abdul-Ghani confirmed on Telegram that this marks the 'final stage' of a well-coordinated campaign, as forces converge on Damascus from the south with the aim of encircling and overturning the stronghold of the capital.
