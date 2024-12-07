Political Turmoil: Allegations of Conspiracy in Punjab!

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia announced that a party delegation plans to meet Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria. They aim to present 'videographic evidence' supporting their claim that the AAP government facilitated an attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Majithia also mentioned that SAD would seek criminal charges against Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar and Superintendent of Police Harpal Singh Randhawa. These officers allegedly helped the assailant, Narain Singh Chaura, approach and attempt to assassinate Badal.

The attack took place at the Golden Temple, narrowly missing Badal. Captured footage suggests complicity, as shown by the alleged handshake between SP Randhawa and Chaura. SAD rejects the Punjab Police's investigation, calling for an impartial inquiry into the incident.

