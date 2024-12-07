Left Menu

Political Turmoil: Allegations of Conspiracy in Punjab!

Bikram Singh Majithia of SAD accuses AAP government of involvement in a murder attempt on Sukhbir Singh Badal. SAD plans to present evidence and demand charges against police officers involved. Incident at Golden Temple captured on video fuels conspiracy claims as SAD seeks an impartial investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-12-2024 21:58 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 21:58 IST
Political Turmoil: Allegations of Conspiracy in Punjab!
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia announced that a party delegation plans to meet Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria. They aim to present 'videographic evidence' supporting their claim that the AAP government facilitated an attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Majithia also mentioned that SAD would seek criminal charges against Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar and Superintendent of Police Harpal Singh Randhawa. These officers allegedly helped the assailant, Narain Singh Chaura, approach and attempt to assassinate Badal.

The attack took place at the Golden Temple, narrowly missing Badal. Captured footage suggests complicity, as shown by the alleged handshake between SP Randhawa and Chaura. SAD rejects the Punjab Police's investigation, calling for an impartial inquiry into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024