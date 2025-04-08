Left Menu

Sunil Jakhar Criticizes AAP Government Amid Jalandhar Blast Investigation

BJP State President Sunil Jakhar criticizes Punjab's AAP government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, following a blast outside BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia's residence. Jakhar accuses the government of misusing police resources and failing to address critical issues like drug abuse and corruption in the state.

BJP State President Sunil Jakhar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fierce denunciation, BJP State President Sunil Jakhar has lambasted the AAP-led Punjab government for its handling of law and order, following a blast outside BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia's home in Jalandhar. He raised concerns about the state's security measures mere hours after the incident.

Jakhar accused Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of reallocating police manpower to political ends, claiming intelligence teams are monitoring Delhi Congress headquarters instead of focusing on state security. He questioned the absence of intelligence when the blast occurred at Kalia's residence.

The BJP leader further critiqued the AAP's governance, alleging negligence on critical issues like drug abuse and corruption. Meanwhile, Jalandhar Police are investigating the incident, reviewing CCTV footage and determining if the blast was the result of a grenade or another explosive device.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

