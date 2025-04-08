Sunil Jakhar Criticizes AAP Government Amid Jalandhar Blast Investigation

In a fierce denunciation, BJP State President Sunil Jakhar has lambasted the AAP-led Punjab government for its handling of law and order, following a blast outside BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia's home in Jalandhar. He raised concerns about the state's security measures mere hours after the incident.

Jakhar accused Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of reallocating police manpower to political ends, claiming intelligence teams are monitoring Delhi Congress headquarters instead of focusing on state security. He questioned the absence of intelligence when the blast occurred at Kalia's residence.

The BJP leader further critiqued the AAP's governance, alleging negligence on critical issues like drug abuse and corruption. Meanwhile, Jalandhar Police are investigating the incident, reviewing CCTV footage and determining if the blast was the result of a grenade or another explosive device.

(With inputs from agencies.)