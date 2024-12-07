Syrian Conflict: Rebels Advance in Homs Amid International Reactions

Syrian rebels have made a significant incursion into the suburbs of Homs, marking a week-long blitz that has put pressure on government forces. The rapid advances highlight the collapsing frontlines and the precarious grip of President Bashar al-Assad's long-standing rule.

The international community responded with diverse perspectives. U.S. President-elect Donald Trump advised against American involvement, labeling Syria 'not our fight' and advocating for non-intervention. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov emphasized the importance of preventing terrorist control, while Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan stressed the significance of Syria's self-determination.

The situation prompted calls for dialogue and de-escalation from global leaders, including Germany's Tobias Lindner and Britain's Hamish Falconer, who underscored the urgency of civilian protection and political resolution. Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide also urged for immediate dialogue to prevent further deterioration.

