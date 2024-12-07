Mamata Banerjee: A Rising National Leader in India's Political Arena

Prominent Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar has acknowledged the leadership potential of Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal's Chief Minister, positioning her as a national figure capable of guiding the INDIA alliance. Praising her party's representatives in Parliament, Pawar described her as a leader with the capability to unite and lead with distinction.

In response, BJP MP Ravi Kishan suggested Mamata should take up the leadership mantle if she believes she can, criticizing opposition figures for opportunism. He noted the disintegration within the opposing party ranks, highlighting how members unite only during electoral periods.

Further support emerged from Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut, who advocated for Mamata's leadership in the INDIA bloc. Raut revealed plans to meet her in Kolkata to discuss the future of the alliance, amidst ongoing discussions among political figures regarding the Congress's struggles and the need for stronger opposition against the BJP.

