Ghana's Political Showdown: A Nation Votes Amid Economic Turmoil

Ghana cast its ballots in a pivotal presidential and parliamentary election, raising hopes for economic revival after enduring its worst financial crisis in a generation. This came following a significant debt default in this West African nation renowned for its cocoa and gold production. President Nana Akufo-Addo is due to step down next month, having completed the constitutionally allowed two terms.

The political arena sees twelve candidates vying for the presidency, with the main contest being between Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia from the ruling New Patriotic Party and the opposition's John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress. Mahama, who once held the presidency from 2012 to 2016, appears poised for a comeback, already leading in opinion polls.

Throughout the campaign, Mahama has criticized Bawumia for policies he claims exacerbated Ghana's economic turmoil. He pledges to renegotiate the terms of a $3 billion IMF bailout aimed at debt restructuring, secured last year as the crisis peaked when Ghana sought IMF support. Mahama, voting in his hometown Bole, expressed confidence in securing a victory, while Bawumia, voting in Walewale, similarly voiced optimism citing the positive reception of their campaign messaging.

(With inputs from agencies.)