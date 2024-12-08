Syria's Turning Point: Opposition Forces Claim Damascus
Syria's government has reportedly collapsed as opposition fighters enter Damascus, and President Bashar Assad leaves the country. The opposition's advance, including the capture of Homs, marks an end to Assad family's 54-year rule. Regional borders closed, and the Syrian opposition seeks a political transition.
- Country:
- Lebanon
In a seismic shift in the Syrian conflict, opposition forces have declared they have entered Damascus, prompting reports that President Bashar Assad has left the country. This development comes after years of grappling for control, pointing to a stunning advancement by the opposition.
The capture of Homs by the opposition has been a pivotal moment, as government forces retreated from the significant city. These rapid events have led neighboring countries, like Lebanon and Jordan, to close borders amidst rising tensions and instability in the region.
The Syrian opposition is now calling for an orderly political transition, with meetings at international levels underway. Meanwhile, Assad's departure denotes the end of a 54-year Assad family dominion over Syria, ushering in a new era for the nation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes in Syria's Homs Province
Political Transition in Maharashtra: Shinde Resigns, Awaiting New Leadership
Shinde Steps Down: Maharashtra's Political Transition
Aleppo: A Renewed Battlefield in Syrian Conflict
Syrian Conflict Intensifies as Insurgents Make Bold Advances