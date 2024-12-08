Syria's Turning Point: Opposition Forces Claim Damascus

In a seismic shift in the Syrian conflict, opposition forces have declared they have entered Damascus, prompting reports that President Bashar Assad has left the country. This development comes after years of grappling for control, pointing to a stunning advancement by the opposition.

The capture of Homs by the opposition has been a pivotal moment, as government forces retreated from the significant city. These rapid events have led neighboring countries, like Lebanon and Jordan, to close borders amidst rising tensions and instability in the region.

The Syrian opposition is now calling for an orderly political transition, with meetings at international levels underway. Meanwhile, Assad's departure denotes the end of a 54-year Assad family dominion over Syria, ushering in a new era for the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)