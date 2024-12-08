Diplomatic Tensions: US Rejects BJP's 'Deep State' Allegations
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor criticized the BJP following the US's dismissal of allegations that its 'deep state' was involved in attempts to destabilize India. The US embassy called the accusations 'disappointing.' The dispute arose over claims linking media portal OCCRP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with efforts to harm India's image.
- Country:
- India
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has launched a scathing attack on the BJP, after the United States rejected allegations from India's ruling party about the American 'deep state's' involvement in destabilizing India.
According to the BJP, organizations believed to be funded by the US State Department and the American deep state were trying to undermine India via attacks targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and business magnate Gautam Adani. They accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of collaborating with OCCRP.
In response, the US embassy called these allegations 'disappointing,' reiterating commitment to media freedom. The controversy fuels broader tensions in Indo-US relations as both countries grapple with maintaining diplomatic decorum.
(With inputs from agencies.)
