Diplomatic Tensions: US Rejects BJP's 'Deep State' Allegations

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has launched a scathing attack on the BJP, after the United States rejected allegations from India's ruling party about the American 'deep state's' involvement in destabilizing India.

According to the BJP, organizations believed to be funded by the US State Department and the American deep state were trying to undermine India via attacks targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and business magnate Gautam Adani. They accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of collaborating with OCCRP.

In response, the US embassy called these allegations 'disappointing,' reiterating commitment to media freedom. The controversy fuels broader tensions in Indo-US relations as both countries grapple with maintaining diplomatic decorum.

