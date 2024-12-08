Political Tensions Escalate Over Alleged US Interference in Indian Politics
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey plans to question Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha over alleged US-backed interference in India’s politics. Dubey claims George Soros's ties with OCCRP aim to destabilize India's economy. The US has denied these accusations, stressing its support for media freedom globally.
- Country:
- India
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) finds itself at odds with the United States after MP Nishikant Dubey announced his intention to ask Congress leader Rahul Gandhi ten pointed questions in the Lok Sabha. Dubey claims the US is conspiring to destabilize India.
Dubey took to social media, alleging a connection between Hungarian-American businessman George Soros, the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), and the US, asserting they are seeking to damage India's economic stability and defame the government led by Modi.
The US embassy swiftly countered these accusations as unfounded, emphasizing that the US government champions global media freedom. Meanwhile, the BJP continued to argue that US-funded entities are attempting to challenge India's economic growth and political stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- US
- India
- BJP
- Rahul Gandhi
- Nishikant Dubey
- OCCRP
- George Soros
- Modi
- Adani Group
- Lok Sabha
ALSO READ
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.
Volatile Clash in Lok Sabha: Dubey Accuses Congress amid OCCRP Allegations
Congress moves privilege motion against BJP leaders Nishikant Dubey, Sambit Patra for "derogatory remarks" against Rahul Gandhi