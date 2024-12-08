Left Menu

Political Tensions Escalate Over Alleged US Interference in Indian Politics

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey plans to question Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha over alleged US-backed interference in India’s politics. Dubey claims George Soros's ties with OCCRP aim to destabilize India's economy. The US has denied these accusations, stressing its support for media freedom globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2024 12:27 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 12:27 IST
Political Tensions Escalate Over Alleged US Interference in Indian Politics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) finds itself at odds with the United States after MP Nishikant Dubey announced his intention to ask Congress leader Rahul Gandhi ten pointed questions in the Lok Sabha. Dubey claims the US is conspiring to destabilize India.

Dubey took to social media, alleging a connection between Hungarian-American businessman George Soros, the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), and the US, asserting they are seeking to damage India's economic stability and defame the government led by Modi.

The US embassy swiftly countered these accusations as unfounded, emphasizing that the US government champions global media freedom. Meanwhile, the BJP continued to argue that US-funded entities are attempting to challenge India's economic growth and political stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024