Political Tensions Escalate Over Alleged US Interference in Indian Politics

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) finds itself at odds with the United States after MP Nishikant Dubey announced his intention to ask Congress leader Rahul Gandhi ten pointed questions in the Lok Sabha. Dubey claims the US is conspiring to destabilize India.

Dubey took to social media, alleging a connection between Hungarian-American businessman George Soros, the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), and the US, asserting they are seeking to damage India's economic stability and defame the government led by Modi.

The US embassy swiftly countered these accusations as unfounded, emphasizing that the US government champions global media freedom. Meanwhile, the BJP continued to argue that US-funded entities are attempting to challenge India's economic growth and political stability.

