Left Menu

South Korea's Political Turmoil: Former Defence Minister Detained Amid Martial Law Controversy

Former South Korean Defence Minister Kim Yong Hyun has been detained following allegations he recommended martial law to President Yoon Suk Yeol. The move has sparked political chaos in South Korea, with opposition parties seeking impeachment. The situation threatens to deepen national discord and strain diplomatic relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 08-12-2024 13:55 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 13:55 IST
South Korea's Political Turmoil: Former Defence Minister Detained Amid Martial Law Controversy
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a dramatic turn of events, South Korean prosecutors have detained former Defence Minister Kim Yong Hyun, citing his alleged recommendation of martial law to President Yoon Suk Yeol. This groundbreaking development marks him as the first person detained in connection with this politically charged case.

The controversy emerged just a day after President Yoon sidestepped an impeachment push in parliament, a maneuver led by the opposition. The main opposition party plans to revisit the impeachment motion against Yoon, further escalating the tension.

Amidst the unfolding drama, Prosecutor General Shim Woo Jung announced intentions to rigorously investigate rebellion charges stemming from complaints against Yoon. The political crisis is intensifying, with potential ripples affecting South Korea's diplomatic relations and internal stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024