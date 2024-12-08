South Korea's Political Turmoil: Former Defence Minister Detained Amid Martial Law Controversy

In a dramatic turn of events, South Korean prosecutors have detained former Defence Minister Kim Yong Hyun, citing his alleged recommendation of martial law to President Yoon Suk Yeol. This groundbreaking development marks him as the first person detained in connection with this politically charged case.

The controversy emerged just a day after President Yoon sidestepped an impeachment push in parliament, a maneuver led by the opposition. The main opposition party plans to revisit the impeachment motion against Yoon, further escalating the tension.

Amidst the unfolding drama, Prosecutor General Shim Woo Jung announced intentions to rigorously investigate rebellion charges stemming from complaints against Yoon. The political crisis is intensifying, with potential ripples affecting South Korea's diplomatic relations and internal stability.

