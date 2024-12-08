Left Menu

RLD's Malook Nagar Criticizes INDIA Bloc Over Internal Discord

Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Malook Nagar criticized the INDIA bloc, highlighting discord with allies and the perceived lack of leadership in the Congress party. Following the Samajwadi Party's exit from the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, internal disputes within opposition groups have come under increased scrutiny.

08-12-2024
RLD Leader Malook Nagar (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a recent statement, Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Malook Nagar expressed strong criticism towards the INDIA bloc, pointing out significant differences with its allies and accusing the Congress party of lacking effective leadership. Notably, he highlighted how allies like Nitish Kumar, Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal, and Akhilesh Yadav have repudiated Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha.

Nagar's remarks coincide with the Samajwadi Party's decision to withdraw from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, amid growing dissatisfaction with the remarks made by Shiv Sena (UBT). The head of the Samajwadi Party's Maharashtra chapter, Abu Azmi, underscored his party's enduring stance against communalism and criticized the MVA for its lack of coordination, particularly in the context of assembly elections.

Azmi, advocating for transparency in the electoral process, suggested removing Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) to address public skepticism. His decision not to partake in a boycott of a recent oath-taking ceremony further underscores his focus on fulfilling parliamentary duties. Internal disagreements within opposition alliances continue to strain their collective efficacy ahead of upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

