South Korea Opposition Pursues Special Counsel Against President

South Korea's main opposition party is preparing to propose a bill for a special counsel investigation into President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law. The Democratic Party intends to bring the bill to a parliamentary vote, accusing the president of insurrection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 08-12-2024 15:43 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 15:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
South Korea's main opposition party is set to introduce a bill proposing a special counsel investigation into President Yoon Suk Yeol's recent declaration of martial law, according to a report by Yonhap News on Sunday.

This legislative initiative is spearheaded by the Democratic Party, which has scheduled the bill for a parliamentary vote on Thursday. The party has leveled significant accusations against President Yoon, alleging insurrection in connection with the declaration.

This move marks a significant escalation in the country's political tensions, as the Democratic Party seeks to hold the president accountable through legislative means.

