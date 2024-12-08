South Korea Opposition Pursues Special Counsel Against President
South Korea's main opposition party is preparing to propose a bill for a special counsel investigation into President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law. The Democratic Party intends to bring the bill to a parliamentary vote, accusing the president of insurrection.
South Korea's main opposition party is set to introduce a bill proposing a special counsel investigation into President Yoon Suk Yeol's recent declaration of martial law, according to a report by Yonhap News on Sunday.
This legislative initiative is spearheaded by the Democratic Party, which has scheduled the bill for a parliamentary vote on Thursday. The party has leveled significant accusations against President Yoon, alleging insurrection in connection with the declaration.
This move marks a significant escalation in the country's political tensions, as the Democratic Party seeks to hold the president accountable through legislative means.
