South Korea Opposition Pursues Special Counsel Against President

South Korea's main opposition party is set to introduce a bill proposing a special counsel investigation into President Yoon Suk Yeol's recent declaration of martial law, according to a report by Yonhap News on Sunday.

This legislative initiative is spearheaded by the Democratic Party, which has scheduled the bill for a parliamentary vote on Thursday. The party has leveled significant accusations against President Yoon, alleging insurrection in connection with the declaration.

This move marks a significant escalation in the country's political tensions, as the Democratic Party seeks to hold the president accountable through legislative means.

(With inputs from agencies.)