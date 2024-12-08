Left Menu

Rahul Narwekar Set to Return as Maharashtra Assembly Speaker

Rahul Narwekar is expected to be elected unopposed as the speaker of the Maharashtra legislative assembly, aided by the opposition allowing an uncontested nomination. Narwekar, previously speaker in the 14th assembly and well-known for his critical verdicts impacting Shiv Sena and NCP, filed his nomination amidst ongoing negotiations for opposition posts.

Updated: 08-12-2024 16:30 IST
Rahul Narwekar is poised for an unopposed election as the speaker of the Maharashtra legislative assembly, with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance opting not to contest the position.

Narwekar, having served as speaker for two and a half years in the 14th assembly, is recognized for key verdicts involving the Shiv Sena and NCP. He was re-elected from Mumbai's Colaba assembly seat.

After filing his nomination accompanied by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and deputy CMs, the speaker's election is set to be announced in the House, followed by a floor test. Previously, Narwekar ruled in favor of the factions under Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, identifying them as the legitimate leadership of the Shiv Sena and NCP respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

