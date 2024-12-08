Karnataka Winter Session to Heat Up with Key Bills and Political Showdowns

The stage is set for the Winter Session of the Karnataka state legislature in Belagavi, which will commence on Monday. Notable discussions will include the tabling of five significant bills, the introduction of private member's bills, and replacements for existing ordinances.

Karnataka Assembly Speaker U T Khader outlined the key legislative agenda, highlighting bills on university amendments, development authorities, and labor welfare. Security will be stringent with 8,500 personnel deployed including 6,000 policemen.

Tensions are expected as the opposition BJP and its ally JD(S) seek to challenge the ruling Congress, raising issues like the MUDA scandal and maternal deaths. The Congress, in turn, plans to spotlight scandals involving its political rivals.

