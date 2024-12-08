Global Reactions to Assad's Ouster: A New Dawn for Syria?
Bashar al-Assad's departure following the Syrian rebels' control of Damascus has sparked widespread international reactions. Nations worldwide emphasize support for Syria's sovereignty, urging national dialogue and political transitions. Allies like Iran commit to maintaining relations, while adversaries like Israel view this as a shift in Middle East geopolitics.
In a historic turn of events, Syrian rebels have forced President Bashar al-Assad to flee the country after seizing control of Damascus. This seismic shift effectively ends Assad's family's long-standing rule, concluding 13 years of intense civil conflict that has shaped the Middle East landscape.
Countries around the globe have voiced their reactions. Iran reiterated its respect for Syria's sovereignty and called for an expedited end to military conflicts. Meanwhile, Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu hailed Assad's fall as a significant blow to Iran's influence.
World figures, from Jordan's King Abdullah to French President Emmanuel Macron, have spoken out. The overarching sentiment emphasizes the need for peace, unity, and the protection of Syria's national interests, with consistent calls for a political, inclusive response to the power vacuum left in Assad's wake.
(With inputs from agencies.)
