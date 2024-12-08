Left Menu

Maharashtra's Ballot Battle: A Call for Return to Paper Voting

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole is urging the Supreme Court and Election Commission to address public demand for ballot paper voting, citing doubts about EVM credibility. The opposition claims the BJP victory in the state elections does not reflect the true mandate of the people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-12-2024 19:46 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 19:46 IST
Maharashtra's Ballot Battle: A Call for Return to Paper Voting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole has called on the Supreme Court and the Election Commission to heed public demand for ballot paper voting amidst growing skepticism around Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). The appeal follows the BJP's significant assembly election win.

Patole and other opposition leaders allege that the BJP-led Mahayuti's victory does not represent the people's true mandate. They argue that the current sentiment in Maharashtra suggests widespread doubt over the credibility of EVMs.

Highlighting incidents like the Markadwadi village's attempt at a mock re-poll with ballot papers, Patole is pressing for an inquiry into the addition of 7.6 million votes. The Supreme Court has previously dismissed a plea for returning to paper ballots.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024