Maharashtra's Ballot Battle: A Call for Return to Paper Voting

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole has called on the Supreme Court and the Election Commission to heed public demand for ballot paper voting amidst growing skepticism around Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). The appeal follows the BJP's significant assembly election win.

Patole and other opposition leaders allege that the BJP-led Mahayuti's victory does not represent the people's true mandate. They argue that the current sentiment in Maharashtra suggests widespread doubt over the credibility of EVMs.

Highlighting incidents like the Markadwadi village's attempt at a mock re-poll with ballot papers, Patole is pressing for an inquiry into the addition of 7.6 million votes. The Supreme Court has previously dismissed a plea for returning to paper ballots.

