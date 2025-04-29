Left Menu

Teen Sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi Makes Cricketing History

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, a 14-year-old cricket prodigy from Bihar, stunned the IPL with a record-breaking century, becoming one of India's youngest cricket stars. His talent and fearless attitude captivated the nation, with rewards and praise pouring in, including a cash prize from Bihar's chief minister.

Updated: 29-04-2025 17:36 IST
In a stunning turn of events, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi has taken the Indian Premier League by storm. The young cricketer from Samastipur, Bihar, wowed the cricketing world with a dazzling century, marked by a fearless display of power hitting.

Vaibhav, known as the boy wonder, became the youngest player to hit an IPL hundred, with his blistering 35-ball century also ranking as the league's second-fastest. Praise and accolades swiftly followed, including a Rs 10 lakh reward from Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The feat has not only raised speculation about a bright future for Vaibhav in Indian cricket but has also put Bihar on the cricketing map, earning him accolades across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

