Teen Sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi Makes Cricketing History
Vaibhav Suryavanshi, a 14-year-old cricket prodigy from Bihar, stunned the IPL with a record-breaking century, becoming one of India's youngest cricket stars. His talent and fearless attitude captivated the nation, with rewards and praise pouring in, including a cash prize from Bihar's chief minister.
- Country:
- India
In a stunning turn of events, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi has taken the Indian Premier League by storm. The young cricketer from Samastipur, Bihar, wowed the cricketing world with a dazzling century, marked by a fearless display of power hitting.
Vaibhav, known as the boy wonder, became the youngest player to hit an IPL hundred, with his blistering 35-ball century also ranking as the league's second-fastest. Praise and accolades swiftly followed, including a Rs 10 lakh reward from Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
The feat has not only raised speculation about a bright future for Vaibhav in Indian cricket but has also put Bihar on the cricketing map, earning him accolades across the country.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Amit Shah Backs Nitish Kumar's Continuity as Bihar CM Post-Elections
Bihar's Political Battleground: CM Nitish Kumar's Anticipated Retention Amid Upcoming Elections
'Opportunistic' alliance between PM and Nitish Kumar not good for people of Bihar, alleges Kharge at Buxar rally.
Prashant Kishor Challenges Nitish Kumar with Signature Campaign
PM Modi lauds CM Nitish Kumar for making Bihar first state to have 50 per cent reservation for women in local bodies.