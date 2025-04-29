Controversy Surrounds Rahul Gandhi's Leadership Amid Uttar Pradesh Visit
Rahul Gandhi's visit to Rae Bareli and Amethi sparks criticism from Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who accuses him of leading the Congress party to over 50 election losses in 11 years. Gandhi is criticized for remote-controlling the former Manmohan Singh government. Meanwhile, Gandhi engages in community initiatives during his visit.
- Country:
- India
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi commenced a two-day visit to his constituency Rae Bareli and stronghold Amethi on Tuesday, drawing criticism from Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. Maurya pointed out that under Gandhi's leadership, Congress lost more than 50 elections in the last 11 years.
Maurya took to social media, alleging, "Instead of being accountable to the nation, the Congress's royal family spent 10 years controlling the Manmohan Singh government remotely." He further added that Gandhi's 'clownish leadership' led to the collapse of the government, and since its downfall, the party has lost over 50 elections.
In Rae Bareli, Gandhi concentrated on community welfare, distributing solar-powered vehicles to the needy. On Wednesday, he plans to visit Kanpur to meet the family of Shubham Dwivedi, who was killed in a terrorist attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22.
(With inputs from agencies.)
