BJP's Bansuri Swaraj Criticizes AAP's Healthcare Policies in Delhi
BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj criticized the AAP government for not implementing the Ayushman Bharat Yojana in Delhi, sparking protests from residents in 'sewa basti' areas. While the Delhi High Court intervened, CM Atishi emphasized the city's commitment to free healthcare, highlighting differences with Ayushman Bharat facilities.
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Bansuri Swaraj has launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi, accusing it of neglecting crucial beneficiary schemes such as the Ayushman Bharat Yojana. Swaraj claims the oversight has sparked considerable unrest among residents in the city's 'sewa basti' areas.
According to Swaraj, the failure to implement Ayushman Bharat, which offers healthcare up to Rs 5 lakh, could lead to AAP's defeat in forthcoming assembly elections. While BJP leaders lobby for the scheme's rollout, AAP's Chief Minister Atishi has expressed openness but raised significant concerns.
In light of a public interest litigation by Delhi's BJP MPs, the Delhi High Court issued a notice to the city government on November 28. CM Atishi reiterated the government's dedication to robust healthcare, citing discrepancies between existing services and those under Ayushman Bharat, including financial caps and eligibility criteria.
