Tensions Rise: Congress vs. CPI(M) in Kerala

In Kerala, a political storm brews as Congress state chief K Sudhakaran issues a stark warning to CPI(M) following the alleged vandalism of a Congress office.

Addressing party members in Venduttayi, Sudhakaran claimed that just 10 Congress workers could dismantle CPI(M) offices overnight if necessary.

The incident adds fuel to the ongoing accusations against CPI(M) for their involvement in the weekend's vandalism.

(With inputs from agencies.)