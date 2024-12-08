Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Congress vs. CPI(M) in Kerala

In Kerala, the tension between Congress and CPI(M) escalates as Congress state chief K Sudhakaran warns of retaliatory actions following the vandalism of a Congress office. He asserted that CPI(M) offices could easily be demolished. The Congress accuses the CPI(M) of orchestrating the vandalism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 08-12-2024 23:36 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 23:36 IST
Tensions Rise: Congress vs. CPI(M) in Kerala
  • Country:
  • India

In Kerala, a political storm brews as Congress state chief K Sudhakaran issues a stark warning to CPI(M) following the alleged vandalism of a Congress office.

Addressing party members in Venduttayi, Sudhakaran claimed that just 10 Congress workers could dismantle CPI(M) offices overnight if necessary.

The incident adds fuel to the ongoing accusations against CPI(M) for their involvement in the weekend's vandalism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024