Tensions Rise: Congress vs. CPI(M) in Kerala
In Kerala, the tension between Congress and CPI(M) escalates as Congress state chief K Sudhakaran warns of retaliatory actions following the vandalism of a Congress office. He asserted that CPI(M) offices could easily be demolished. The Congress accuses the CPI(M) of orchestrating the vandalism.
Updated: 08-12-2024 23:36 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 23:36 IST
In Kerala, a political storm brews as Congress state chief K Sudhakaran issues a stark warning to CPI(M) following the alleged vandalism of a Congress office.
Addressing party members in Venduttayi, Sudhakaran claimed that just 10 Congress workers could dismantle CPI(M) offices overnight if necessary.
The incident adds fuel to the ongoing accusations against CPI(M) for their involvement in the weekend's vandalism.
