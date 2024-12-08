Tensions Rise as Punjab Farmers' Protest Faces Police Crackdown

In a significant development on Sunday, the Punjab and Haryana police convened with farmer leaders in Rajpura to address escalating concerns about the ongoing farmers' protest. The meeting followed the cancellation of a 'Jatha,' after police action at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border resulted in injuries to over eight farmers who were part of the demonstration aimed at reaching Delhi.

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher has accused the Punjab government of aligning with the central government to suppress the protests. This comes as opposition leaders criticize the authorities for their approach, spotlighting persistent issues such as fertilizer shortages and inadequate Minimum Support Price (MSP). While additional dialogue is set for Monday, the Haryana government has imposed an internet shutdown to curb misinformation.

The meeting in Rajpura included farmer leader Pandher, Patiala DIG Mandeep Singh Sidhu, and Ambala DC Parth Gupta, among others. The officials described the talks as constructive, although tensions remained high at the Shambhu border, where police employed tear gas against the protestors. Observers noted heightened grievances among farmers convinced of governmental overreach.

(With inputs from agencies.)