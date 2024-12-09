U.S. Commits to Supporting Syrian Transition After Assad's Fall

The United States is set to collaborate with allies and stakeholders in Syria to seize new opportunities while managing risks, as stated by President Joe Biden. His remarks came in the wake of the overthrow of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad by rebel forces.

In a statement delivered from the White House, Biden assured that America would extend its support to Syria's neighboring countries throughout the transition period. This gesture aims at ensuring stability and promoting regional security amid the ongoing changes in Syria.

The President also noted that there would be a close examination of both the words and actions of the rebel factions, aiming to ensure that the newly empowered groups act in favor of peace and democratic processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)