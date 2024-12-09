Modi Sends Birthday Wishes to Sonia Gandhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media on Monday to wish Sonia Gandhi a happy birthday, expressing his hopes for her long life and good health.

Sonia Gandhi, who recently celebrated her 78th birthday, is recognized as the longest-serving president of the Congress party, although she has scaled back her political activities in recent years due to health considerations.

Despite her reduced role in active politics, she continues to serve as a Rajya Sabha MP and chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party. Modi's well-wishes were conveyed on the platform X.

(With inputs from agencies.)