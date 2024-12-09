India Advocates Syrian Stability Amidst Power Shift

In response to the recent takeover by Islamist rebels in Syria, India has called for a peaceful and inclusive political process led by Syrians to restore stability in the country.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated its vigilance over the evolving situation, emphasizing the importance of preserving Syria's unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

The Indian embassy in Damascus remains in close contact with the Indian community to ensure their safety and security amid these turbulent times.

(With inputs from agencies.)