India Advocates Syrian Stability Amidst Power Shift

India urges for a peaceful, inclusive Syrian-led political process following the capture of power by Islamist rebels in Syria. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is keeping an eye on developments and stresses the need to maintain Syria's unity and sovereignty while ensuring the safety of Indians in Damascus.

Updated: 09-12-2024 12:56 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 12:50 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Reuters
In response to the recent takeover by Islamist rebels in Syria, India has called for a peaceful and inclusive political process led by Syrians to restore stability in the country.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated its vigilance over the evolving situation, emphasizing the importance of preserving Syria's unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

The Indian embassy in Damascus remains in close contact with the Indian community to ensure their safety and security amid these turbulent times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

