Left Menu

China's New Monetary Shift: A Bold Step Towards Growth

China plans to adopt an 'appropriately loose' monetary policy next year, marking a shift from its 2010 stance. The move, announced during a Politburo meeting, aims to boost domestic growth. China will also focus on proactive fiscal measures and counter-cyclical adjustments, emphasizing stability and innovation for 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 14:00 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 14:00 IST
China's New Monetary Shift: A Bold Step Towards Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move aimed at bolstering economic growth, China will implement an 'appropriately loose' monetary policy next year, as revealed during a Politburo meeting. This marks the first major shift towards monetary loosening since 2010.

The official statement highlights China's commitment to reinforcing domestic demand and consumption, with additional emphasis on proactive fiscal strategies and unconventional counter-cyclical adjustments. These steps are aimed at achieving stability and innovation in 2025.

The new monetary policy approach, along with a proactive fiscal policy, indicates a strategic shift from the 'prudent' stance adopted since late 2010, positioning China to effectively manage future economic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024