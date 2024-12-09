Merz Pledges Support for Ukraine Amid German Election Tensions

Friedrich Merz, Germany's conservative opposition leader, arrived in Kyiv on Monday to show unwavering support for Ukraine during its conflict with Russia, positioning himself as a potential future chancellor.

Merz criticized current Chancellor Olaf Scholz for his reluctance to provide long-range missiles, asserting that such support is essential to prompt negotiations with Russia and end the conflict swiftly.

With Germany's snap election approaching, the war in Ukraine remains a critical issue, shaping the political landscape and impacting alliances as the nation prepares to vote on February 23.

