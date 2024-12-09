BRS Leader Kavitha Criticizes Telangana's Anniversary Celebration
BRS's K Kavitha criticized Telangana's government, led by Revanth Reddy, for celebrating its one-year anniversary. She claimed the government failed to deliver on promises, mocking their celebrations. BRS members wore t-shirts criticizing Congress leader Revanth Reddy's ties with Adani. KT Rama Rao accused Congress of double standards.
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha has slammed the Revanth Reddy-led Telangana government for marking its one-year anniversary, accusing it of failing the state despite promising widespread changes.
Speaking to ANI about the Congress's milestone, Kavitha remarked, "They came into power by offering numerous guarantees but have only delivered on free bus rides for women, leading to a bus shortage. This, in a way, disrespects women," she argued, challenging the government's achievements.
BRS's protest against Congress's alleged double standards saw members donning T-shirts with 'Adani-Revanth Bhai Bhai' slogans. KT Rama Rao defended the move, highlighting how they wish to reveal inconsistencies in Congress's stands, pointing to alleged ties between Congress's Revanth Reddy and business magnate Adani.
Meanwhile, the Telangana Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, is pushing ahead with "Praja Palana Vijayotsavalu," celebrating the government's first year from December 1 to 9, showcasing notable achievements over the past year, as per the official press release.
