Reformation: Akal Takht's Directive Leads to Dissolution of Rebel Akali Group

In a significant political maneuver, the rebel faction of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) known as the 'SAD Sudhar Lehar' has been officially dissolved. This shift comes just days after the Akal Takht, the paramount authority for Sikhs, directed a reconstitution of the traditional party.

A convening in Amritsar marked the formal end of the Sudhar Lehar, with its convener, Gurpartap Singh Wadala, communicating the group's dissolution to the Akal Takht. The decision underscores the alignment of disgruntled leaders with the Takht's authoritative directive.

The disbandment sets the stage for reuniting under a new six-member panel tasked with overseeing membership drives and elections. This panel, underscored by transparency and unity directives, includes key figures like SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami and others committed to restoring the SAD's leadership integrity.

