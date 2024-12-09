Left Menu

Reformation: Akal Takht's Directive Leads to Dissolution of Rebel Akali Group

Rebel Akali leaders announced the dissolution of the Shiromani Akali Dal Sudhar Lehar, which was formed to strengthen the Shiromani Akali Dal. This follows the Akal Takht's directive to the group and the establishment of a panel to reorganize the party. Reconciliation efforts target strengthening unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-12-2024 17:22 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 16:56 IST
Reformation: Akal Takht's Directive Leads to Dissolution of Rebel Akali Group
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political maneuver, the rebel faction of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) known as the 'SAD Sudhar Lehar' has been officially dissolved. This shift comes just days after the Akal Takht, the paramount authority for Sikhs, directed a reconstitution of the traditional party.

A convening in Amritsar marked the formal end of the Sudhar Lehar, with its convener, Gurpartap Singh Wadala, communicating the group's dissolution to the Akal Takht. The decision underscores the alignment of disgruntled leaders with the Takht's authoritative directive.

The disbandment sets the stage for reuniting under a new six-member panel tasked with overseeing membership drives and elections. This panel, underscored by transparency and unity directives, includes key figures like SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami and others committed to restoring the SAD's leadership integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024