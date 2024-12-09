Mamata Banerjee Urges Unity Amidst Controversial Claims from Bangladesh

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sharply criticized recent claims by some Bangladeshi politicians about rights over Indian states Bengal, Bihar, and Odisha. Addressing the West Bengal Assembly, she urged vigilance against fake video propaganda aimed at sparking tensions, condemning both external provocations and domestic politicization.

Banerjee expressed intolerance for minority persecution in Bangladesh and called for unity among India's religious communities. She condemned statements from across the border and reminded citizens that inflammatory actions would hurt both West Bengal and relations with Bangladesh.

Warnings were issued to media and political parties against spreading misinformation and aggravating the situation. Banerjee emphasized peaceful coexistence and commended both Hindus and Muslims in the state for standing against minority violence in Bangladesh. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's visit to Bangladesh amidst these tensions underscored the gravity of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)