Tensions Rise as India Voices Concerns Over Minority Safety in Bangladesh

In a bid to address escalating tensions, India has raised concerns with Bangladesh regarding the safety of minorities. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, during his recent visit to Dhaka, underscored India's commitment to a positive and mutually beneficial relationship amidst political changes in Bangladesh.

Misri's visit comes after several incidents of violence against minorities, sparking unease in New Delhi. The discussions touched on sensitive issues, including attacks on cultural, religious, and diplomatic properties, reflecting India's deep concerns over recent developments.

Emphasizing people-centered diplomacy, Misri called for regional cooperation and reiterated India's support for democratic governance in Bangladesh. Both nations are aiming to navigate past recent strains and enhance bilateral engagement for a stable future.

(With inputs from agencies.)