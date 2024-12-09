Left Menu

Tensions Rise as India Voices Concerns Over Minority Safety in Bangladesh

India has expressed concerns over the safety of minorities in Bangladesh following attacks on cultural and religious sites. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri engaged in discussions with Bangladeshi officials, emphasizing the importance of a constructive bilateral relationship. Misri highlighted India's commitment to supporting a stable and inclusive Bangladesh.

Updated: 09-12-2024 18:14 IST
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In a bid to address escalating tensions, India has raised concerns with Bangladesh regarding the safety of minorities. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, during his recent visit to Dhaka, underscored India's commitment to a positive and mutually beneficial relationship amidst political changes in Bangladesh.

Misri's visit comes after several incidents of violence against minorities, sparking unease in New Delhi. The discussions touched on sensitive issues, including attacks on cultural, religious, and diplomatic properties, reflecting India's deep concerns over recent developments.

Emphasizing people-centered diplomacy, Misri called for regional cooperation and reiterated India's support for democratic governance in Bangladesh. Both nations are aiming to navigate past recent strains and enhance bilateral engagement for a stable future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

