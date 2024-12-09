Posters and Politics: The Bollywood-Inspired Battle of Delhi
The ruling AAP and opposition BJP in Delhi engage in a 'Pushpa 2'-inspired poster war ahead of next year's Assembly polls. With both sides exchanging creative jibes, AAP leans on successful re-election campaigns with 'Kejriwal Jhukega Nahi' while BJP battles back with 'Bhrashtachariyon Ko Khatam Karenge'.
- Country:
- India
Ahead of Delhi's Assembly polls, the political scene is heating up with a creative face-off inspired by the blockbuster 'Pushpa 2.' The ruling AAP and opposition BJP have unleashed a poster campaign reminiscent of the movie to capture voter attention.
AAP's recent release depicts Arvind Kejriwal in the protagonist's role, wielding the party's 'jhaadu' symbol, with the bold message 'Kejriwal Jhukega Nahi,' suggesting another re-election victory. Conversely, the BJP countered with its state president mimicking Pushpa's character, promising to vanquish corruption.
This cinematic back-and-forth reflects deeper political stakes. As AAP aims for a third term after landslide victories, the BJP sees an opening to disrupt AAP's momentum by highlighting governance failures and raising provocative law and order issues against Kejriwal's administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AAP's biggest contribution is giving governance model based on honesty, facilitating common man: Arvind Kejriwal on party foundation day.
Tensions Soar as Liquid-Throwing Incident Targets Arvind Kejriwal
Have been raising law and order issues, hoping for action from Centre: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on liquid thrown at him during rally.
AAP will have no alliance for Assembly polls in Delhi: Party convener Arvind Kejriwal.
Attempted Attack on Arvind Kejriwal During Campaign Rally