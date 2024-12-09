Posters and Politics: The Bollywood-Inspired Battle of Delhi

Ahead of Delhi's Assembly polls, the political scene is heating up with a creative face-off inspired by the blockbuster 'Pushpa 2.' The ruling AAP and opposition BJP have unleashed a poster campaign reminiscent of the movie to capture voter attention.

AAP's recent release depicts Arvind Kejriwal in the protagonist's role, wielding the party's 'jhaadu' symbol, with the bold message 'Kejriwal Jhukega Nahi,' suggesting another re-election victory. Conversely, the BJP countered with its state president mimicking Pushpa's character, promising to vanquish corruption.

This cinematic back-and-forth reflects deeper political stakes. As AAP aims for a third term after landslide victories, the BJP sees an opening to disrupt AAP's momentum by highlighting governance failures and raising provocative law and order issues against Kejriwal's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)