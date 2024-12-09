Left Menu

Austria Halts Syrian Asylum Processing Amid Political Tensions

Austria's caretaker government has suspended Syrian asylum applications following President Assad's flight to Russia amid ongoing civil war. The move, influenced by strong public opposition to past migration waves, aligns with conservative policies and has sparked debate over deportations and family reunification amidst coalition talks.

  Austria
  • Austria

Austria's caretaker government announced on Monday a suspension of Syrian asylum application processing. This decision follows a pivotal moment in Syria's civil war as President Bashar al-Assad fled to Russia, leaving rebels in control of Damascus. The move, aimed at revising deportation policies, reflects the nation's complex political climate.

The announcement comes as public sentiment against past migration waves continues to boost support for Austria's far-right and conservative factions. Chancellor Karl Nehammer directed Interior Minister Gerhard Karner to pause all Syrian asylum claims and reassess granted asylum cases. Karner outlined plans for orderly repatriation, though details remain vague.

Syrians represent the largest group of asylum seekers in Austria, with nearly 13,000 applications this year. The decision also halts family reunification processes. As coalition talks proceed, Nehammer's conservative People's Party aims to solidify its stance on immigration, distancing itself from the Freedom Party after recent elections.

