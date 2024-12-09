AAP Unveils New Lineup for Delhi Assembly Elections Amid Leadership Shuffle

In a significant move ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, released its second list of candidates this Monday, bringing fresh faces to its political fold. The change notably shifts former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's constituency from Patparganj to Jangpura, emphasizing the party's rebranding strategy.

Meanwhile, Avadh Ojha, an eminent educationist, has been selected to contest from Sisodia's former seat, Patparganj. Sisodia, upon his nomination, expressed profound gratitude to the people of Delhi, asserting that the party values objectives over positions and money. 'The whole of Delhi has given me immense love, allowing me to stand from any seat,' Sisodia remarked while reaffirming the party's commitment to transformative educational changes.

The announcement followed a decisive meeting of AAP's Political Affairs Committee convened by Kejriwal. Beyond Sisodia and Ojha, the list comprises 20 new candidates, including names like Dinesh Bhardwaj from Narela and Mukesh Goel from Adarsh Nagar. Notably, AAP has chosen to replace 17 sitting MLAs, signifying a strategic shift in candidate representation.

(With inputs from agencies.)