Left Menu

BJP Accuses Congress of Collusion with Foreign Forces

The BJP has intensified its attack on Congress, accusing its leaders of collaborating with foreign entities aiming to destabilize India. The party has asked Sonia Gandhi to clarify her involvement with a George Soros-backed foundation, while also criticizing Rahul Gandhi for his alleged role in promoting anti-India forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2024 21:54 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 21:54 IST
BJP Accuses Congress of Collusion with Foreign Forces
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP has escalated its criticism of the Congress party, alleging that its leaders are cooperating with foreign forces to undermine India's stability. Accusations have been directed at Sonia Gandhi for her supposed role as a 'co-president' in an organization funded by the George Soros Foundation, which purportedly supports the idea of an independent Kashmir.

The ruling party also criticized Rahul Gandhi, labeling his actions as aligning with foreign interests. The BJP has demanded a comprehensive discussion on the matter, citing concerns over India's internal and external security.

In response to protests led by Rahul Gandhi regarding allegations against business tycoon Gautam Adani, the BJP questioned the involvement of Congress leaders with foreign-funded entities. As the controversy unfolds, both parties remain entrenched in allegations and counter-allegations, fueling a volatile political atmosphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024