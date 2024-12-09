BJP Accuses Congress of Collusion with Foreign Forces
The BJP has intensified its attack on Congress, accusing its leaders of collaborating with foreign entities aiming to destabilize India. The party has asked Sonia Gandhi to clarify her involvement with a George Soros-backed foundation, while also criticizing Rahul Gandhi for his alleged role in promoting anti-India forces.
The BJP has escalated its criticism of the Congress party, alleging that its leaders are cooperating with foreign forces to undermine India's stability. Accusations have been directed at Sonia Gandhi for her supposed role as a 'co-president' in an organization funded by the George Soros Foundation, which purportedly supports the idea of an independent Kashmir.
The ruling party also criticized Rahul Gandhi, labeling his actions as aligning with foreign interests. The BJP has demanded a comprehensive discussion on the matter, citing concerns over India's internal and external security.
In response to protests led by Rahul Gandhi regarding allegations against business tycoon Gautam Adani, the BJP questioned the involvement of Congress leaders with foreign-funded entities. As the controversy unfolds, both parties remain entrenched in allegations and counter-allegations, fueling a volatile political atmosphere.
(With inputs from agencies.)
