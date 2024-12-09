Left Menu

BJP Questions Himachal Government's Two-Year Performance Amid Controversy

The BJP rallied against the Himachal Pradesh government, accusing Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of favoritism towards a mining operator involved in corruption. Leader of Opposition, Jai Ram Thakur, criticized the administration's handling of projects and financial mismanagement, warning of consequences if the alleged political vendetta continues.

The BJP launched a protest rally on Monday against the Himachal Pradesh government's performance as it marks two years in power. The protest hinged on accusations that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu provided undue assistance to a mining operator arrested during ongoing natural disasters in the region.

Leader of Opposition, Jai Ram Thakur, pointed fingers at the chief minister during the rally, alleging that despite claims of ignorance, a viral video depicts Sukhu in close quarters with the accused in an official vehicle. Thakur did not mince words, accusing Sukhu's administration of fostering corruption and enabling mafia activities through misuse of state resources, including government helicopters.

In his critique, Thakur also expressed concerns over the threatened closure of Sardar Patel University and mishandling of developmental projects, suggesting the actions stem from a political vendetta. He further censured the celebrations of the government's tenure, citing financial mismanagement, asset liquidation, and a burgeoning debt crisis as causes for concern.

