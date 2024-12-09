Left Menu

Macron Seeks Political Unity Amidst Division

French President Emmanuel Macron aims to form a new government by convening political parties open to compromise. Notably absent from the discussions are the far-right National Rally and the left-wing France Unbowed, as both parties choose not to participate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 09-12-2024 23:37 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 23:37 IST
Emmanuel Macron
  • Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron is making a push to unify the fractured political landscape by inviting parties willing to compromise to discuss the formation of a new government. The discussions are scheduled for Tuesday at 1300 GMT, as announced by the Elysee Palace on Monday.

In a bid to stabilize the nation's political climate, Macron seeks to gather support from centrist and moderate factions. Notably, the far-right National Rally party and the left-wing France Unbowed party will not attend, opting to sideline themselves from the potential coalition talks.

This move marks a critical moment for Macron, who is under pressure to cultivate a government that effectively represents a broad spectrum of French society while excluding extremist viewpoints.

(With inputs from agencies.)

