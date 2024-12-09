Left Menu

John Mahama's Emphatic Return: A New Direction for Ghana

John Dramani Mahama has been declared the winner of Ghana's presidential election, securing 56.5% of the vote. The victory comes as Ghanaian voters express dissatisfaction with the current economic situation. Mahama aims to prioritize economic improvements, especially appealing to the younger demographic seeking change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Accra | Updated: 09-12-2024 23:53 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 23:53 IST
  • Ghana

In a decisive electoral outcome, former Ghanaian leader John Dramani Mahama has been officially declared the winner of the presidential race. His victory signifies a widespread desire among voters for change, particularly in how the country deals with economic challenges.

Mahama, previously president from 2012 to 2017, garnered 6.3 million votes, equating to 56.5% of the total votes cast, according to the nation's electoral commission. His opponent, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, conceded the contest after receiving 4.6 million votes—or 41%.

Describing his victory as 'emphatic,' Mahama emphasized the need for economic reform, an issue he focused on during his campaign. His message resonated significantly with younger voters eager to find solutions to Ghana's ongoing economic difficulties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

