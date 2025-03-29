The Political Legacy of Nehru and Modi: Votes, Values, and Vision

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has stirred political discussions by recalling an episode from India's post-independence history at a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) event. Accusing India's first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, of bypassing the inauguration of the Somnath Temple to secure votes from a particular community, Yadav reignited debates on Nehru's policies and decisions.

Yadav praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, drawing a parallel to the revered emperor Vikramaditya, who was known for serving the populace selflessly. Yadav asserted that Modi, much like Vikramaditya, views himself primarily as a public servant rather than a figure of power.

The BJP leader's comments come against the backdrop of a boot camp aiming to incorporate a million new professionals and entrepreneurs into Indian politics, a vision inspired by Modi's drive to end dynastic politics and propel India towards global leadership by 2047.

