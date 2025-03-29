The Political Legacy of Nehru and Modi: Votes, Values, and Vision
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav highlighted how India's first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, refused to attend the inauguration of the reconstructed Somnath Temple due to concerns over community votes. He compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership to that of the legendary emperor Vikramaditya, emphasizing their public service roles.
- Country:
- India
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has stirred political discussions by recalling an episode from India's post-independence history at a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) event. Accusing India's first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, of bypassing the inauguration of the Somnath Temple to secure votes from a particular community, Yadav reignited debates on Nehru's policies and decisions.
Yadav praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, drawing a parallel to the revered emperor Vikramaditya, who was known for serving the populace selflessly. Yadav asserted that Modi, much like Vikramaditya, views himself primarily as a public servant rather than a figure of power.
The BJP leader's comments come against the backdrop of a boot camp aiming to incorporate a million new professionals and entrepreneurs into Indian politics, a vision inspired by Modi's drive to end dynastic politics and propel India towards global leadership by 2047.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Leader Slams Tamil Nadu Budget: Calls It 'Dismal and Directionless'
BJP Leader's Fatal Land Dispute: Neighbor Allegedly Pulls the Trigger
Tragic Shooting of Local BJP Leader Sparks Outrage in Haryana
BJP Criticizes Kerala CM Over Delimitation Remarks Amid Political Controversy
BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad Condemns Karnataka's 4% Reservation for Muslim Contractors