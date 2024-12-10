TDP Bets on New Faces for Andhra's Rajya Sabha Triumph

The TDP has announced its candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha by-elections in Andhra Pradesh, scheduled for December 20. B Mastan Rao and S Satish will represent the party for the crucial votes.

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu confirmed their alliance with BJP and Janasena in the state, with significant backing from the NDA coalition.

With a commanding majority in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly, TDP is set to secure three Rajya Sabha seats. This marks a strategic advancement as the party aims to gain representation in the upper house, the Rajya Sabha.

