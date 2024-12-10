Left Menu

TDP Bets on New Faces for Andhra's Rajya Sabha Triumph

The TDP is gearing up for the Rajya Sabha by-elections in Andhra Pradesh, set for December 20. B Mastan Rao and S Satish have been announced as candidates. With support from their coalition, TDP is set to capture three seats, boosting their political influence in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 10-12-2024 10:54 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 10:27 IST
The TDP has announced its candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha by-elections in Andhra Pradesh, scheduled for December 20. B Mastan Rao and S Satish will represent the party for the crucial votes.

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu confirmed their alliance with BJP and Janasena in the state, with significant backing from the NDA coalition.

With a commanding majority in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly, TDP is set to secure three Rajya Sabha seats. This marks a strategic advancement as the party aims to gain representation in the upper house, the Rajya Sabha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

