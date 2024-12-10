TDP Bets on New Faces for Andhra's Rajya Sabha Triumph
The TDP is gearing up for the Rajya Sabha by-elections in Andhra Pradesh, set for December 20. B Mastan Rao and S Satish have been announced as candidates. With support from their coalition, TDP is set to capture three seats, boosting their political influence in the state.
Amaravati
The TDP has announced its candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha by-elections in Andhra Pradesh, scheduled for December 20. B Mastan Rao and S Satish will represent the party for the crucial votes.
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu confirmed their alliance with BJP and Janasena in the state, with significant backing from the NDA coalition.
With a commanding majority in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly, TDP is set to secure three Rajya Sabha seats. This marks a strategic advancement as the party aims to gain representation in the upper house, the Rajya Sabha.
(With inputs from agencies.)
