Congress Criticizes Government Over Rajya Sabha Disruptions

In a sharp critique, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh accused the government of instigating disruptions in the Rajya Sabha to thwart parliamentary proceedings. Ramesh claimed that the administration's tactics stifle productive debate.

Ramesh expressed dissatisfaction that Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge was denied the opportunity to speak, whereas Leader of the House and Union Minister JP Nadda was afforded multiple opportunities. He further alleged selective recognition of BJP MPs by the Chairman.

Despite the tensions, the Congress MP asserted the opposition's commitment to raising pivotal issues such as Adani, Manipur, and farmers' concerns. Ramesh questioned whether the upcoming discussions on the Constitution will be facilitated, emphasizing the government's responsibility to ensure the House runs smoothly.

